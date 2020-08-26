Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Inspire 2 Officially Launched in India Starting at Rs 10,999

Fitness-focussed wearables maker Fitbit launched three new products in India today. The all-new Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and the Inspire 2 pack the latest tech to offer various fitness tracking features. These are the first products since the announcement of Google taking over the company, hence the Sense and Versa 3 will be getting support for Google Assistant apart from Amazon Alexa.

The Fitbit Sense is the company’s premium offering and is priced at Rs 34,999. The Fitbit Versa will cost Rs 26,499 while the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness band is priced at Rs 10,999. All three wearables are expected to be available in India in the fourth quarter of 2020. The new Fitbit Sense is a new addition and as mentioned above, the most premium offering out of the three. It comes with an AMOLED display along with an ambient light sensor. Apart from the usual fitness tracking features, it features an EDA sensor. With this new sensor, one can keep a track of their stress levels which is done by measuring the user's electrodermal activity responses which basically checks for tiny electrical changes in the sweat levels of the skin. The EDA sensor can help in calculating stress-related data that can potentially help users manage stress.

There is also a heart rate sensor and the wearable can also detect heart issues such as atrial fibrillation. The new PurePulse 2.0 technology uses the in-built heart rate sensor to inform users when the heart rate gets too fast or too slow. There is also a new skin temperature sensor that can detect early signs of a fever or even the start of a new menstrual cycle. Fitbit Sense can also detect a user's SpO2 levels during the day and at night.

The Fitbit Versa 3 which is an update for the Vera 2 and is pretty similar to the Sense in terms of design. It comes with an in-built GPS, and OLED display, PurePulse 2.0, and a built-in speaker allowing users to receive calls while on the go. As mentioned before, there is support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and the wearable also comes with Fitbit Pay to make payments. This feature will be limited to select countries. Both Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense promise a battery life of up to six days on a full charge. The company also adds that one can get a full day's worth of usage with a quick 12-minute charge.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is an update for the Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR. This one comes with a heart rate sensor, activity monitor offering over 20 goal-based exercises, and a battery life of up to 10 days. Fitbit Inspire 2 comes with a free one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium. The Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 also come with a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium that can track heart rate variability (HRV), breathing rate, and SpO2.