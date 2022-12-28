Fitbit to Require Google Account for New Devices, Phasing out Support for Google Sign-in on Website

If you own a Fitbit device, you will need to use a Google account in order to access new features and functionality starting in 2023. In the coming months, Fitbit will also be transitioning to a single account experience, which means that the option to sign in through Fitbit.com using Google will no longer be supported.

According to 9to5Google, currently, Fitbit.com allows users to sign in with either a Fitbit account (username and password) or a Google account (‘Continue with Google’). In 2021, the website also supported sign in with Facebook, but this feature has since been discontinued.

The brand has also updated the sign-in page, with it now saying “we are removing the option to log in to your account on fitbit.com with your Google credentials to support an improved experience coming soon.”

The support page adds, “To prepare for this removal, be sure you know the email address and password you use for Fitbit. If you don’t know your password, click Forgot Password”

For those unaware, Google acquired the wearables brand Fitbit in 2021—for $2.1 billion, and ever since, Google has sought to create an experience that keeps Google at heart; ergo, Fitbit accounts will be replaced by standard Google Accounts, but users will be able to use their existing Fitbit accounts until 2025.

Google also promises “industry-leading account security, centralized privacy controls for Fitbit user data," alongside Google’s other features.

