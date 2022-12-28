CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#HeerabenModi
Home » News » Tech » Fitbit to Require Google Account for New Devices, Phasing out Support for Google Sign-in on Website
1-MIN READ

Fitbit to Require Google Account for New Devices, Phasing out Support for Google Sign-in on Website

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 15:57 IST

San Francisco

Fitbit is now integrating its ecosystem with Google.

Fitbit is now integrating its ecosystem with Google.

Fitbit is transitioning to a single account experience. Here's what it means for existing and new customers.

If you own a Fitbit device, you will need to use a Google account in order to access new features and functionality starting in 2023. In the coming months, Fitbit will also be transitioning to a single account experience, which means that the option to sign in through Fitbit.com using Google will no longer be supported.

According to 9to5Google, currently, Fitbit.com allows users to sign in with either a Fitbit account (username and password) or a Google account (‘Continue with Google’). In 2021, the website also supported sign in with Facebook, but this feature has since been discontinued.

The brand has also updated the sign-in page, with it now saying “we are removing the option to log in to your account on fitbit.com with your Google credentials to support an improved experience coming soon.”

The support page adds, “To prepare for this removal, be sure you know the email address and password you use for Fitbit. If you don’t know your password, click Forgot Password”

RELATED NEWS

For those unaware, Google acquired the wearables brand Fitbit in 2021—for $2.1 billion, and ever since, Google has sought to create an experience that keeps Google at heart; ergo, Fitbit accounts will be replaced by standard Google Accounts, but users will be able to use their existing Fitbit accounts until 2025.

Google also promises “industry-leading account security, centralized privacy controls for Fitbit user data," alongside Google’s other features.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
Tech Desk
Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More
Tags:
  1. fitbit
  2. Google
first published:December 28, 2022, 15:46 IST
last updated:December 28, 2022, 15:57 IST
Read More