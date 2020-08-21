Fitbit Versa 3, Inspire 2, Sense Fitness Trackers Leak in Press Renders, Launch Imminent

Fitbit seems to be preparing new products as evident from some recently leaked renders. The Fitbit Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables are expected to launch later this year and we might also see a new, more premium product called Sense. While the Versa 3 and Inspire 2 will be upgrades from previous-gen models, the new Sense is rumoured to be a more premium version of the Versa.

The Versa 3 continues to sport a squircle-shaped display and if you see closely, the homescreen in the renders suggest that the smartwatch will offer a step counter and heart rate monitoring which is pretty common on fitness wearables today. It is also expected to come with voice controls, built-in GPS and 50-meters water resistance. The Inspire 2 renders suggest a curvier design as compared to the last model. This one is also expected to feature heart rate monitoring and most likely all basic fitness tracking features. Notably, these new renders also suggest that the company is going to do away with physical buttons. Instead, this time we might see an indent for a touch or pressure-sensitive button.

Lastly, the Sense looks very similar to the Versa 3 but according to the icons on the homescreen, we are assuming that this one comes with step counting, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS and 50 meters water resistance. There are icons for temperature measurement and ECG as well, although we might not see voice controls.

We don’t have any confirmation from Fitbit as to when these new products will go official, but expect these to launch soon considering the final press renders are already out in the open.