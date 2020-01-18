Fitbit Wearables Can Now Monitor Your Blood Oxygen Level

Fitbit has started rolling out a new feature for its fitness trackers, that lets users track their blood oxygen level. The upgrade is rolling out for owners of Fitbit Charge 3, Ionic, Versa, Versa Lite and Versa 2. As first reported by TizenHelp, Fitbit’s new feature uses the SpO2 sensor, which will now display the blood oxygen level through the Estimated Oxygen Variation Graph.

With the help of this graph, users will be able to notice all big and small variations in their blood oxygen saturation. This, in turn, helps in monitoring the sleep apnea, a serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. Additionally, the feature helps in tracking the sleep quantity and quality.

The Estimated Oxygen Variation option comes in the Fitbit app along with the new update, which is now available in the US. It is to be noted that Apple too holds patents for blood oxygen monitoring. However, the tech giant is yet to activate the feature in any of its devices. Fitbit, interestingly, was recently acquired by Google, which is one of Apple’s biggest competitors globally.

Fitbit, however, is not the first company to enable the blood oxygen monitoring feature. The SpO2 sensor is already available on some of the Honor and Huawei watches, including Honor Band 5, 5i, Huawei Band 4 Pro and a few Huami Amazfit smartwatches.

