Fitbit has announced the rollout of a new ‘Daily Readiness Score’ feature via the Fitbit app for Premium members with compatible devices. The company notes it is also rolling out new tools, like blood glucose tracking to help Indian users with diabetes monitor vitals. On the other hand, the newly launched Fitbit Charge 5 is getting an on-device electrocardiogram (ECG) app. As always, Fitbit users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app, and the tracker or smartwatch is also updated to enjoy all-new features.

Starting with the Daily Readiness Score for Premium members, the feature analyses vitals such as daily activity, heart rate variability, and recent sleep patterns to help users determine if they should work out or prioritise recovery the following day. In simple words, the feature lets users know whether they are ‘ready for a workout that particular day or not. Fitbit explains users will receive a “personalised score" each morning with details on what impacted it, along with suggestions like a recommended activity level and Premium content to help them make the best decisions. Daily Readiness is now available on the Fitbit app’s Dashboard for Premium members with Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe or Inspire 2 devices.

Coming to the Blood Glucose Logging, Fitbit users in India living with diabetes can now log in their blood glucose levels directly on the Fitbit app, and they will later be displayed in the monthly health report. Fitbit Premium members will also see how often their glucose levels fall within their target range over 30 days, along with correlations and trends from when they take a reading.

The on-device electrocardiogram (ECG) app on Fitbit Charge 5 aims to let users assess their heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation on-wrist. To use the feature, hold your fingers to the stainless-steel panels on the sides of the device while being still for 30 seconds to receive a reading and get deeper insights into your heart health. For premium members, Fitbit says it will add new audio and video workouts, ranging from Bootcamp to mobility work, while refreshing existing content on the app.

