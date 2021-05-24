Five Android and iOS Apps to Help You Track and Monitor Blood Oxygen Levels

Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic remains a big concern in India despite positive cases continue to shrink. Many experts fear the imminent arrival of the third wave of the pandemic, and hence, people continue to panic-buy medical supplies to ensure their family’s safety. Many local pharmacies and stores across the country are also running out of oximeters that remain a crucial instrument for monitoring and tracking SpO2. However, there are some apps on Google Play and Apple App Store for free that claim to offer the same functionality, without any extra gear. Most of these apps claim to use the same principles of photoplethysmography or PPG that allows detecting volumetric variations of blood circulation by using a light source. In this case, the app uses the phone’s flashlight and camera instead of infrared light in an oximeter to measure Spo2 levels. Typically, a COVID-19 positive patient must ensure SpO2 levels above 95 percent, and anything below must require urgent medical attention.

CarePlix Vitals: The app by Kolkata-based startup CareNow Healthcare is available to download for free on both Apple Store and Google Play. It requires users’ email ID for registration. During our trials, we compared the app results with two different oximeters procured from a local medical store. The app showed fairly accurate results during each test. It uses the phone’s rear flashlight to detect SpO2 levels.

MFine: Next we have on the list is the MFine app for Android that lets users connect with a doctor online. The app also lets you book other medical services such as home testing, medicine delivery. The app comes with an integrated Spo2 checker, which is still in beta, meaning the company is improving the tech. It also uses the phone’s camera and flashlight to function. The results were close to the ones we found via the local oximeters.

Blood Oxygen: The Blood Oxygen app is available on Apple App Store that claims to monitor blood oxygen level as well as heart rate. For SpO2 monitoring, the app asks users to check breathing pattern via start/stop functionality. There’s no registration process, and users can use it directly. Following the breathing test, it gives a range that can be vague for users. The app must be used for personal references only.

Pulse Oximeter Tracker: With over 1 lakh downloads, the Pulse Oximeter Tracker Android app simply lets users track SpO2 levels from the oximeter. It means that the app does not allow users to monitor oxygen levels, but only keep track of regular recorded data. Users have to add data to the platform manually that can be viewed in a neat, statistical view.

Ezvitals: Similar to Pulse Oximeter Tracker, the Ezvitals app lets users record data from an oximeter for future references. The app is available to download for free via both Google and Apple app stores, and it allows users to share health information with the healthcare provider. The application currently supports Wellue and Viatom Pulse Oximeter device. The company says the platform must not be used for emergency.

Readers must not that use of such apps do not qualify for medical purposes, and the data should be not be used for medical treatment or diagnosis. It is imperative that you consult a doctor if you have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here