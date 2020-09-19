Five Best Cameras for Vloggers

Video blogging or Vlogging is becoming a popular industry in the last few years. However, as easy as it may sound, you need the perfect equipment to fulfil this task. This has given birth to another industry in itself, that of specialised vlogging cameras. The specialised vlogging cameras are a bit different from your professional cameras for photography as they have superior microphones as well as quality to capture better videos. We take a look at these option in cameras best suited for vlogging.

1. Sony A6400

The Sony A6400’s front-facing screen sets it apart from its rivals and makes it desirable for single-handed video shooters or vloggers who want to talk directly to the camera. The A6400 is also a great camera for stills. It has a 4K video shooting ability combined with state of the art autofocus system, and especially its Eye-AF performance. The Sony A6400 is priced at Rs. 70,990.

2. Panasonic Lumix G100

Panasonic's Lumix G100 makes it easy to capture high-quality video and stills with its easily approachable button layout. Even people not familiar with operating a camera will be able to get results with this camera. It also has a decent viewfinder and “proper camera” ergonomics. It is a great camera to start with if you're more interested in vlogging than regular photography. This model comes with a price of Rs. 43,990.

3. Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III

The mirrorless Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III is a great option for vlogging. The E-M5 Mark III delivers crisp, clean 4K video with rock-solid image stabilisation. The phase-detect AF doesn’t let you down and its stills photography performance is top-notch as well. It has rock-solid in-body image stabilization as well. This camera comes at a price of Rs 1,01,550.

4. Panasonic Lumix GH5S

This one is more video-centric camera, which is a superior performer in low light, thanks to dual native ISO. It, however, does not have the best image quality as compared to some other options on the list. It offers vast control over video recording settings, including the ability to capture 4K at up to 60/50fps for a smooth 2x slow-motion effect. It also comes with an in-body sensor-based image stabilisation system. This Panasonic model is priced at Rs 1,03,849.

5. Canon EOS M6 Mark II

The Canon EOS M6 Mark II is an excellent choice as it can shoot impressive uncropped 4K video while making use of its Dual Pixel autofocus. It's lightly built and easy to carry, making use of the EF-M lenses. It also comes packed with other useful features like a microphone socket, an articulating touchscreen and video stabilisation to keep things smooth. This model is priced at Rs 75,000.