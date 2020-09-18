Five Best Convertible Laptops in the Market

Convertible laptops provide the utility of two devices in one. From the convenience of a tablet, to the multitasking of a PC. Some 2-in-1 laptops use 360-degree hinges while others have detachable screens. We take a look at some of the best convertible laptops available in the market right now.

1. Microsoft Surface Book 2

It is the perfect 2-in-1 laptop for those people looking for performance as well as ease of mobility. It is powered by an Intel Core i7-8650U processor and 13.5-inch model gives an excellent performance as well as great battery life. The laptop has 16GB of Ram with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card along with a 1TB hard disk. It comes for a price of Rs 1,69,800.

2. HP Pavilion x360

It is the cheapest convertible laptop available in the market at the moment. It comes with a 14-inch FHD WLED micro-edge display, which is supported by a 360-degree rotatable hinge. The 10th-gen Intel Core i3 variant that lies at the core is paired with UHD graphics, 4GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It weighs about 1.5kg and is priced at Rs 52,999.

3. Dell Inspiron 5491 2-in-1

The Dell Inspiron 5491 is powered by the 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor but comes with 1TB HDD + 256GB fast SSD storage. The convertible laptop is also 200 grams heavier than the HP Pavilion x360 and has additional stereo speakers. The laptop also has a near bezel-less 14-inch FHD display, which you can rotate to almost 360-degree thanks to the rotatable hinges. It comes with a price-tag of Rs 60,499.

4. Lenovo Ideapad C340

This laptop from Lenovo comes with AMD and Intel CPU options. The AMD version has Ryzen 7-3700U processor with 2.30GHz clock speed while Intel variant has 1.6GHz 10th-gen Core i5 processor. It also has quad speakers with Dolby Audio support, a backlit keyboard as well as digital pen support in some of the models. The Ideapad is priced at Rs 65,990.

5. ASUS ZenBook Flip 14

As the name suggests, it can flip 360-degree to use the laptop as a tablet. It has a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge and a 14-inch screen that bears FHD resolution and ultra-narrow bezels, giving a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing experience. It also features ASUS Pen and Windows Ink support to ‘accurately’ draw, write or annotate in any supported app. The convertible laptop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 3700U Mobile processor, which is aided by 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage and it comes for a price of Rs 72,990.