Five Best Premium OLED TVs

An OLED TV provides a truly cinematic experience within the comfort of our home. Further, OLED panels require much less energy, to function, making them an energy efficient option as well. However, the quality and practicality comes at a premium.

We take a look at some of the best OLED TVs available in the market.

Sony Bravia A9F OLED

Sony’s all-new ‘X1 Ultimate processor’ is what sets the Bravia A9F OLED TV apart. The OLED panel also houses Sony’s proprietary Pixel Contrast Booster that boosts colours at high brightness levels, deep blacks, and provides a wide viewing angle. It also comes with the Sony’s proprietary Acoustic Surface Audio+, a 3.2 channel multi-dimensional sound system for an all-round great experience. The 55-inch model costs Rs 3.99 lakh while the 65-inch model is available for Rs 5.59 lakh.

LG AI ThinQ OLED77W8PTA

The LG AI ThinQ OLED has won numerous design awards since it was first showcased at the beginning of this year. Apart from the ultra-thin form factor, this TV can double up as a centrepiece in your living room. The 77-inch model is priced at Rs 32.9 lakh.

Sony Bravia A1 Series

Sony’s Bravia A1 combines the brilliance of 4K clarity with brightness, colour, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR) and can handle a range of HDR formats. It has Sony’s proprietary TRILUMINOS display that produces rich, vibrant colours. The 55-inch screen costs Rs 3.05 lakh while the 65-inch model is priced at Rs 4.05 lakh.

LG OLED 55B7T

Watch premium HDR content with Dolby Vision and features like active HDR technology which optimises HDR picture for a life-like viewing experience. It also features Dolby Atmos, infinite contrast and webOS – for a user-friendly experience. The 55-inch OLED TV comes with a price tag of Rs 2.25 lakh.

METZ 55 Inch 4K UHD OLED TV

This TV is constructed in the realism of clean lines along with a sharp look. It compliments modern homes’ décor as well. The 3.6 mm indigenous design allows the frame to be seam-less. This gives a wider, interference-free viewing. The powerful volume of the loudspeaker is 3 times more than that of ordinary TV, and has a low frequency of 50Hz. The 55-inch model is priced at just Rs 99,999.