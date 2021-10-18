Five Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 40,000 in India in October 2021

Smartphone brands continue to release flagship products without putting a hole in your pocket. Notably, almost all mid-budget smartphones are now adding 5G connectivity along with eye-catching features like fast charging technology. In case, you’re looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 40,000, you can check out this list. Readers must note that some of these phones might be receiving a price cut on the official company website or e-commerce sites due to the Diwali sale season in India.

OnePlus 9R (from Rs 39,999): First on the list is the OnePlus 9R that made its debut specifically for the Indian market. The phone revived the company’s ‘flagship killer’ status at a price point starting under Rs 40,000. The OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Its 48-megapixel primary camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps and supports 5G. Recently, the company launched the OnePlus 9RT 5G that is yet to launch in India. (Review)

Vivo X60 (approx Rs 37,990): The Vivo X60 5G from this year features a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh and 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It draws power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that also powers OnePlus 9R. There is no Gimbal stabilisation here, ut the primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX 598 sensor comes with OIS. (Review)

iQoo 7 5G (from Rs 31,990): Similar to the OnePlus 9R and Vivo X60, the iQoo 7 5G also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC but features a comparatively smaller 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX598 sensor, and there’s a 4,400mAh battery on the iQoo 7 that supports 66W FlashCharge fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (from Rs 39,999): The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is OnePlus’ biggest competitor in India when it comes to retaining flagship killer status. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, and the 4,520mAh battery supports 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (around Rs 30,000): The most affordable on the list, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with the Snapdragon 778 SoC, a popular mid-range chipset. It features a large 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen and a sleek form factor. At the back, there are triple cameras, and the phone supports 25W fast charging. It carries a large 5,000mAh battery. (Review)

