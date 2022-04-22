Five Things Elon Musk Wants To Change In Twitter, If He Succeeds In Buying It

Elon Musk is trying hard to acquire Twitter. After his $43 bilion bid to acquire the micro-blogging site was rejected as the Twitter board initiated a “poison pill” to limit the billionaire’s ability to increase his stake, Elon Musk has now secured a funding commitment of $46.5 billion to buy Twitter and is planning to start a tender offer for its shares, a filing with US regulators showed on Thursday.

Now, the richest man in the world has confirmed five things that he will change on the micro-blogging site if he succeeds in his pursuit to purchase Twitter. Responding to a Tweet from a software developer, Musk has given his affirmation on few things he would like to change about the platform, if he gets control of the company.

FIVE THINGS ELON MUSK WANTS TO CHANGE

In a tweet, a software developer named Pranay Pathole, who has in the past had several interactions with Musk on Twitter, said that Musk will focus on five issues mainly. These are to make the platform’s algorithm open source, meaning that anyone can get access to Twitter‘s code.

As Musk himself said earlier this week, he will also eliminate the scam bots, as Musk had stated himself recently, he will also eliminate the scam bots that have plagued the micro-blogging site.

Further, Musk will also work towards bringing the much-demanded edit feature that will give users the ability to edit their Tweets after they are posted. Musk has been in favour of the edit feature and had launched a Twitter poll right after acquiring his 9.2 percent stake, asking followers if Twitter should have an edit button.

Another thing that the SpaceX CEO has been vocal about is the strict adherence to free speech. Musk has, on many occasions, criticised social media platforms’ regulation tactics and features, and if he gets control over Twitter, he will try to make the platform adhere to free speech. While Musk has criticised regulations and expressed his desire to have free speech platforms on multiple occasions, it will still require work in terms of figuring out how to curb misinformation, fake news and hate speech on Twitter.

Lastly, Musk will make the verifications simpler, Pathole’s Tweet said. This will mean that users who want to get verified will have a simpler and quicker process to follow.

Pathole, who has engaged with Musk on Twitter on several occasions, laid out these five things that Musk wants to do in a single Tweet. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO responded to the tweet with just a one-word “Yes,” meaning that all these five changes are in his plans, if he is successful in his pursuit to acquire Twitter.

