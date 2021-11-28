Five Things We Know About Redmi Note 11T 5G Ahead of November 30 India Launch

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will officially launch in India on November 30. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has set up a dedicated microsite that highlights select features and specifications. Fans will also be able to view the live stream on the official YouTube channel, though the sale might start next month. As per old leaks, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China last month. The same was rebadged as Poco M4 Pro 5G for global markets. However, Xiaomi will unveil the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India as a successor of its first 5G-enabled Note device, the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

MediaTek chipset: Xiaomi has announced that the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G will feature the 6nm based MediaTek chipset. It is likely to be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset - the same SoC that powers the Redmi Note 11 5G. The phone will also support RAM Booster technology that essentially utilises available memory to increase RAM performance. The same technology is available on new Realme phones as Dynamic RAM and limited Samsung devices as RAM Plus. Additionally, past leaks claim that the Redmi Note 11T 5G might be made available in India in the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. We may also see 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB options.

90Hz Display: Xiaomi India has also announced that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will come with a 90Hz display that will likely be able to tone down the refresh rate to 60Hz depending on the content. The phone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch Full-HD display.

‘Sharp Camera’: Although the microsite does not highlight the camera specifications, we may see a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The main camera will likely be accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary camera. Inside the hole-punch cutout, there might be a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calling.

33W Fast charging: The website also reveals the support for 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11T 5G may pack a 5,000mAh battery unit.

Colours: Official poster reveals that the Redmi Note 11T 5G may get at least two colour options in India, aqua and silver. We may also see a white variant.

