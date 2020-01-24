Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Five WhatsApp Features That We Are Waiting For

WhatsApp does not have Dark Mode, Secret Chat or Self-Destruct messages like other instant messaging apps as yet.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Five WhatsApp Features That We Are Waiting For
Image for Representation

WhatsApp, which is certainly one of the most commonly used messaging apps, unsurprisingly crossed the one billion downloads benchmark. There are some highly anticipated features that will soon make its way to the app some of which include Dark Mode, self-destructing messages among others. Here's a quick look at them:

1. Dark Mode

Available for other Facebook-owned apps like Messenger and Instagram, dark mode has not reached WhatsApp yet. With this feature, the interface of the app appears in a dark colour, which is usually black. One of the biggest benefits of this mode apart from being less strenuous on eyes is that it saves the battery. The feature has made its way to the beta version, which means that it won't be long before it is rolled out for all users.

2. Bigger group capacity:

Till date WhatsApp only allows its users to add up to 256 members in a group, while its rival offers a capacity of adding 5000 members in a group. Hopefully the company will soon expand the number in the coming updates.

3. Own Storage:

Chat backups including text messages and media files is usually done on Google Drive or iCloud for Android or iOS users respectively. If a user switches from an Android device to an iOS device there is no way in which he or she can retrieve their backup.

4. Self Destruct Messages:

This feature primarily allows users to set a timer on the messages after which the message will automatically delete itself. Once the message is deleted it is expected that it will leave no trace of its existence.

5. Secret Chat

This privacy-centric feature could be a great addition to the messaging app. Offered on Telegram, a conversation that takes place in this mode cannot be traced or recorded. The company has claimed that the exchange of messages in this mode does not leave any trace on its servers. Furthermore, if a screenshot of the chat window in Secret Chat mode is taken, then both the parties of the conversation are notified.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram