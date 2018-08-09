Flipkart Big Freedom Sale To Take on Amazon: All You Need to Know

India’s e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced its ‘Big Freedom Sale’. “The Big Freedom” sale will begin from August 10 and will continue till the midnight of August 12, during this period the company is offering a series of offers to attract more customers. While it is not made clear what the deals are on mobile phones, the sneak peek page on Flipkart claims great deals for top brands including Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and more.Flipkart has revealed that it will offer 10 percent cashback on credit cards from Citibank during 72 hours of Freedom Sale. Flipkart is also offering new deals every 8 hours, change in prices every 8 hours, one deal every hour and "revolutionary" deals at midnight till 2 am. Flipkart has joined hands with Citi Bank credit card for heftier deals. There is up to 70 per cent off on electronic items which include televisions, washing machines, refrigerators among others. More specifically, Flipkart customers can avail up to 80 per cent off on laptops, audio, camera and other gear from brands such as Apple, Dell, Google and more. ‘Freedom Countdown’ will be held on all three days of the Flipkart sale between 7.47 PM and 8.18 PM, with 31 minutes of price drops on products across categories.To recall, The Amazon has already launched its Freedom Sale 2018, on its app as well as the website. The 4-day Amazon Freedom Sale starts today and ends August 12. The Amazon Freedom sale will include 4 new device launches, namely the Honor Play, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Huawei Nova 3i and the Blackberry Key 2. Not just this, there are additional discount offers going on, as well as exchange options, if you buy popular phones like the Oneplus 6, Galaxy Note 8, Realme 1, Moto G6, Moto E5, Vivo Nex, Vivo X21, Oppo F7 etc. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, Amazon India customers can save with an additional cashback of 10 per cent when they pay using SBI debit and credit cards. Eligible customers can also avail EMI on using their debit card from select banks. Amazon states that discounts and deals will offer up to 40 percent off on mobile phones and accessories, up to 50 percent off on consumer electronics and daily essentials, 50 to 80 percent off on fashion and up to 70 percent off on home and outdoors equipment.