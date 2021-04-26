Flipkart Announces Its Big Saving Days Sale: Exciting Offers on Smartphones, Electronics & Appliances

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced its next iteration of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will start on May 2 and will go on till May 7, the company announced today. During the Big Saving Days sale, buyers on Flipkart will be able to purchase a range of items including smartphones and other electronics at attractive discounts. There will be up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories, while TVs and other appliances will see up to 75 percent discounts during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Flipkart has also made the microsite for the Big Saving Days sale live. The page shows that buyers using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. The microsite also shows discounts on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy F62, Apple iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4a, and more.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the iPhone 11 will be sold at a price of Rs 44,999, a Rs 7,000 discount over its Rs 51,999 sticker price on Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be sold at a price of Rs 17,999, and the Google Pixel 4a will be sold at a price of Rs 26,999 onwards during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Apart from samrtphones, buyers will be able to purchase computer accessories at a starting price of Rs 99, wireless earbuds start at a price of Rs 899 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Further, tablets will see up to 40 percent off during the sale, while wearables and smartwatches will be sold at discounts of up to 60 percent.

TVs will be sold at up to a 70 percent discount, while Air Conditioners will be sold at discounts of up to 55 percent. While the Flipkart microsite doesn’t give out much details, this is enough to get potential buyers excited. More deals and offers are expected to be announced closer to the start date of the Big Saving Days sale.

