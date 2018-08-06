Flipkart Announces 'The Big Freedom Sale' From August 10: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know

Flipkart has announced that it will kick off the The Big Freedom Sale later this week, to offer the best deals and discounts on a wide range of products. “The Big Freedom” sale will begin from August 10 and will continue till the midnight of August 12, during this period the company is offering a series of offers to attract more customers. The Big Freedom Sale offers are applicable to Flipkart web, app, and Flipkart Lite. One of the offers is from HDFC Bank: 10% instant discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Flipkart is giving minimum 71% off under ‘Largest Democracy, Legendary Deals’. Customers can get up to 50% off on quality products across 30 categories.Best selling smartphones like Moto G5 Plus and Xiaomi mid-range phones will also be offered a discounted price. Other top brands like Apple, Dell, HP, Asus, Acer have branded offerings in the form of notebooks, touchscreen laptops, two-in-one tablets and ultrabooks among the other gadgets. The one who loves watching movies and playing high-end games can avail the best deals on smart TVs with ultra-clear displays, high-quality built-in speakers, and the smartest sound modes. If you are a professional photographer and looking to buy DSLR, then you will get it there at Big Freedom Sale at affordable prices. Additionally, you can also grab camera accessories, including covers and cases, lenses, remote controls, accessories and much more.To recall, Amazon India is also all set organise a four-day sale from August 9-12. There will be more than 20,000 deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, large appliances, and TVs among others as well as across brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, JBL, LG, Philips, and Casio. Amazon has additionally highlighted that there will be some "great discounts" on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle e-readers throughout the Amazon sale. The smartphones that are likely to get a price cut during the sale includes phones like OnePlus 6, Realme 1, Honor 7X, Moto G6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Vivo X21, and Huawei P20 Lite among others. Amazon Prime Members can expect special deals and discounts during the sale. Amazon is teasing up to 60 percent discount for Prime members on PC accessories.This sale season is going to be interesting again.