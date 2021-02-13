Flipkart Apple Days Sale Ends Tomorrow: Last-Minute Deals on Apple iPhone, AirPods & More

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart is hosting an Apple Days sale where products from the Cupertino-based giant will see heavy discounts. The Apple Days sale will go on till February 14 and some Apple products like iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE, AirPods, and more will be available to purchase on attractive discounts. We will take a look at some of the best deals on iPhone and other Apple accessories during the Apple Days sale on Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone SE is available at an effective price of Rs 30,999 during the Apple Days sale on Flipkart. The smartphone has been listed for Rs 34,999 on the website. Buyers using HDFC Bank Cards and EMI options can avail another Rs 4,000 off on the iPhone SE (2020), bringing the effective price down to Rs 30,999. Over and above, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,500 on exchanging your old smartphone for the iPhone SE (2020). Similarly, buyers for the iPhone 12 Mini are getting the smartphone for an effective price of Rs 60,900, as HDFC cards and other payment options are eligible for a Rs 9,000 discount. Here also, buyers can further avail up to Rs 16,500 off upon exchanging their old smartphones.

Apple iPhone 11, on the other hand, will be sold for a price of Rs 49,999. The Apple iPhone XR is available for an effective price of Rs 37,999, after a Rs 4,000 discount for HDFC card users. Apart from that, buyers can exchange ther old smartphones to avail a Rs 16,500 discount. AirPods Pro are also up for a Rs 4,000 discount over its Rs 24,900 sticker price at Rs 20,900.

Apart from these products, the whole range of Apple products is up for discounts, especially for HDFC card holders. The sale is live only for today and tomorrow, so you need to act fast if you want to get your hands on Apple products at a good price.