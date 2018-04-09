English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart Apple Week Sale Last Day: All Discounts, Cashbacks on iPhones, iPads, AirPods And More
Flipkart Apple Week sale ends at 11:59 pm on April 9, 2018.
Representational Image. (Reuters)
Flipkart Apple Week, a week-long sale on Apple products scheduled for April 3 to April 9, sees its last day today on the e-commerce platform. During the ongoing sale, Flipkart is offering discounts as well as various cashbacks on Apple products, ranging right from the Apple flagship, iPhone X to Apple wearables like the Apple Watch series. In addition to the discounts and cashbacks, Flipkart has also announced up to 50 percent assured buyback value on select iPhone models purchased during the sale. As for the cashback, ICICI Bank credit card users can avail up to Rs 10,000 cashback on opting for EMI transactions through their credit cards for the purchase of an Apple product during the Flipkart Apple week. Note that the cashback available through the use of ICICI Bank credit cards is limited to select Apple products. Customers can check the eligibility of the cashback offer on a product by making sure that the offer is listed on the product page.
Flipkart is offering the following discounts on Apple iPhones. These are the lowest model pricings as per the prices listed by Flipkart. Some colour variants are retailing at a higher price than mentioned below:
iPhone X: Apple iPhone X Space Gray, 64GB storage variant is available for purchase at a price of Rs 82,999 during the Flipkart Apple Week. This is after a Rs 6,000 discount on its original MRP of Rs 89,000. The product is also eligible for a Rs 10,000 cashback on EMI transactions through an ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, an extra 5 percent discount can be availed by using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card for the purchase. There is also an exchange offer up to Rs 16,000 on the same.
iPhone 8: Apple iPhone 8 Silver and Gold (64GB) variants are retailing at a price of Rs 55,999, with a discount of Rs 8,000 as per Flipkart's pricing. Customers can also avail Rs 8,000 cashback on EMI transactions through ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card as well as up to Rs 16,000 exchange offer.
iPhone 8 Plus: Different colour variants of the iPhone 8 Plus are retailing at different prices during the Flipkart Apple Week, with the most affordable one of them being the Space Gray 64GB variant, retailing at Rs 65,999 along with additional offers as applicable on the iPhone 8.
iPhone 7: Listed discount on the Apple iPhone 7 is Rs 7,000 and the smartphone is now retailing at Rs 41,999. Buyers are also eligible for a Rs 4,000 cashback on EMI transactions through the ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card as well as up to Rs 16,000 exchange offer.
iPhone 7 Plus: With the same additional discounts as the Apple iPhone 7, the iPhone 7 Plus is available at a discount of Rs 2000 for both the 32GB and the 128GB storage variants, retailing at Rs 56,999 and Rs 65,999 respectively.
iPhone 6: As per Flipkart's displayed pricing, the iPhone 6 sees a discount of Rs 4,500 during the sale and is now available at a price of Rs 24,999. It gets a Rs 2000 cashback on the ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card as well as up to Rs 16,000 exchange offer.
iPhone 6S: Similar to the iPhone 6, the 6S is also available with a discount of Rs 5,000 and is retailing at Rs 34,999 for the Gold and Space Grey (32GB) variants. EMI transactions on the ICICI Bank credit cards are eligible for Rs 3000 cashback while the rest of the offers are same as the iPhone 6.
iPhone SE: Apple iPhone SE is available for purchase with a discount of Rs 7,000, at a price of Rs 18,999. The most budgeted iPhone model also gets a Rs 2000 cashback on the ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card as well as up to Rs 16,000 exchange offer.
Flipkart Apple Week is also offering discounts on Apple products other than iPhones. This includes discounts on iPads, Apple Watch and AirPods. Here are the most notable discounts on these products:
Apple iPad: Flipkart is offering a Rs 2,100 off on the Apple iPad 32 GB (9.7 inch) Wi-Fi only variant. The model on discount sports a Space Grey colour and is also available with Rs 3000 cashback on EMI transactions through ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card as well as up to Rs 16,000 exchange offer.
Apple Watch Series 3: Apple Watch Series 3 is available at a price of Rs 32,900, with a Rs 1,500 discount from its original price. Additional offers on this one include Rs 3000 cashback on ICICI Bank credit card, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card and 15 percent cashback on payments through PhonePe.
Apple AirPods: Apple AirPods are retailing at a price of Rs 11,999, Rs 1,000 down from its original price as per the Flipkart listing. Additional offers include 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card and 15 percent cashback on payments through PhonePe.
Note: The prices on Flipkart keep on fluctuating and are subject to product availability.
-
