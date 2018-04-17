English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23
Flipkart seems to have increased its efforts towards its smartphone sales with these announcements.
(Left to Right) Kalyan Krishnamurthy CEO Flipkart Jerry Shen CEO ASUS TEK Computer INC. (Image: ASUS)
Flipkart, India's e-commerce giant, made two big announcements today during its 'BigOnFlipkart' campaign which began at 12 pm. Under the campaign, Flipkart has announced a three-year partnership with Taiwanese smartphone maker ASUS. Alongside, the company has also announced the upcoming launch of its first product under this partnership, the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro, scheduled for April 23, 2018. Flipkart also revealed its existing stats and its roadmap for the coming years.
As per Flipkart, the company experienced a growth of more than 60 percent last year. It also claimed that one in every four smartphones sold in India was through Flipkart, calling it a first-of-its-kind figure for any retailer in India. As for its future endeavours, Flipkart now aims to capture 40 percent of the total smartphone sales in India by the year 2020.
Flipkart-ASUS Partnership
ASUS and Flipkart today announced a long-term strategic partnership that will see Flipkart become an ASUS premier partner and seller for smartphones, starting with models that have been specially designed to address Indian market needs. The purpose of this partnership not only covers sales and marketing of products by Flipkart but will also include the following scope:
• Flipkart will be the primary sales channel for ASUS ZenFones. The MOU will further provide customers with exclusive access to ASUS ZenFones on Flipkart.
• Both companies will collaborate in the co-creation of new products for the Indian market based on consumer insights.
• On the marketing front, both companies will support each other in the planning and execution of marketing activities for ASUS ZenFones.
Also read: Elon Musk's Boring Co Raises $112.5 Million in Funding, Most From Musk
The partnership will kick off with both companies announcing the launch of first-to-world product developed under this scope: the ZenFone Max Pro, powered by Snapdragon 636 on April 23, 2018.
In addition to the partnership with Flipkart, ASUS also announced support for digitizing India and aiding the digital education of the needy in Indian society through its CSR initiatives. At the event, ASUS also displayed a complete lineup of new innovations since 2014 including smartphones, motherboards, gaming PC, high-end routers and even the first smart home robot Zenbo.
ASUS Zenfone Max Pro
Flipkart and ASUS will be collaboratively launching the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23, 2018, as their first device under the newly formed partnership. As of now, the only information that the companies have provided about the smartphone is that it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. It is interesting to note that the existing listing by ASUS on its website, Zenfone 4 Max Pro, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. This naturally indicates that the upcoming ASUS smartphone will be a different variant of the same or will be a different smartphone altogether.
Flipkart was also supposed to announce a new value-added service for its users today. The company is now expected to make the announcement on April 23 along with the launch of the Zenfone Max Pro.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
