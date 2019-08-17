Flipkart Begins Roll-out of Video Service: Here is Everything You Need to Know

Indian e-commerce player Flipkart has started rolling out its new video service. Instead of launching a dedicated app, the company has integrated the service into its app. The company had made the announcement last week and had mentioned that its free video service will be offered to its 160 million customers.

While this seems to be a move to take on its biggest competitor, Amazon India with its Prime Video service, Flipkart is yet to confirm what all content customers can expect. However, it did mention that there are no plans to venture into original content as of yet. From what we have noticed, the dedicated video section on the Flipkart app is currently offering a handful of movies as well as content from Arre, Dice Media, TVF, and Voot.

With that, the company has also launched a new Ideas section which is said to offer curated content feeds to help customers pick the right and suitable products online.

To get access to the video service, you need to update to the latest version of the Flipkart app which is version 6.17. Just head over to the Google Play Store, and update the app. Once you have got the latest update, open the app and hit the menu section on the top left and you should see the new Video option. The first time you open the section, you will be asked to pick at least three videos from a list so that the app can offer personalised and curated catalogue of movies and TV shows.

