Flipkart Big Billion Day: Big Discounts on Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 7s And More Lined up

The online shopping website Flipkart has already announced the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2018. The Big Billion Days Sale 2018 will commence on October 10 and will continue till October 14. This time Flipkart has also teamed up with HDFC Bank for exclusive offers for its debit and credit card holders. The announcement also pointed out that the company will offer options for no cost EMI, Debit card EMIs, Flipkart Pay Later, and Cardless Credit as payment options. Flipkart Plus members will have an exclusive early access to The Big Billion Days sale, members will be able to access deals three hours prior to the sale. Under the big sale, customers will be able to avail offers across categories ranging from mobile phones to TVs to home appliances to fashion products to personal care items to furniture etc.Ahead of the Big Billion Day Sale 2018 Huawei sub-brand Honor has revealed discounts and buyback offers for six of its smartphones - the Honor 9N, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, and Honor 10.The 3GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage variant of the device will be available at Rs. 9,999 price in India, while the listed price of this storage variant is available for Rs. 13,999. The 4GB variant with 64GB onboard storage will be available at Rs. 11,999 when the listed price of the device is Rs. 16,999. The device features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, bordered by metal edges with 2.5D glass on the front and rear and with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the mid-range octa-core Kirin 659 processor with a 3GB/ 4GB RAM configuration and up to 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).Honor 10 for the first time ever will be available at a discount of Rs 8000 at just Rs 24999. Customers can avail 50% Guaranteed Buyback value on Honor 10. Honor 10 that packs 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is listed with a price tag of Rs 27,999 the device is originally priced at Rs 32,999. The Honor 10 sports an Aurora Glass Design with an Aluminum frame carrying a 5.84-inch FullView FHD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 432 ppi. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC.Honor 7A gets a Rs. 1,000 price cut and will be sold for Rs. 7,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 8,999. The smartphone is physically smaller than the Honor 7C and sports a 5.7-inch display with the same, 1440x720 resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. The device sports a similar camera setup, both at the front and the back, as found on the Honor 7C. It is also backed by a 3000 mAh battery.The recently launched Honor 7S can be availed at Rs 6499. Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) TFT FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 295ppi. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).Honro 9 Lite base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage gets a Rs. 1,000 price cut and will be sold for Rs. 9,999, down from the original Rs. 10,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage will be sold for its original price of Rs. 14,999. Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor.Honor 9i will be sold for Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 14,999 - a Rs. 2,000 price cut. The device sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ notch display with 19:9 screen aspect ratio. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 on top. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with Mali T830-MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM.