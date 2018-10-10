English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Buy a Realme 2 Pro at Rs 2,332?
The Realme 2 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage version while the 6GB RAM with 64GB of storage version retails at Rs.15,990.
Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Realme 2 Pro at Rs 2,332?
Flipkart has now officially kick-started its annual festive sale, called the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. During this sale, the recently launched Realme 2 Pro smartphone can be purchased from at Rs 2,332. The Realme 2 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage version while the 6GB RAM with 64GB of storage version retails at Rs.15,990. There is also an 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage version which cost Rs. 17,990.
But during this sale Realme 2 pro will be made available with no cost EMI option. While the 4GB RAM variant can be bought with a per month EMI of Rs. 2,332, the 6GB RAM version will be available with an EMI of Rs. 2,665 per month. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM model of the Realme 2 Pro will be available with a no-cost EMI of Rs. 2,999. There will be an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on all Realme 2 Pro models during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, while buyers will also get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards.
In terms of specifications, Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core, AI-enabled, Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, which allows better performance and runs on Android 8.1-based ColorOS. This is paired with three memory options of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB along with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB.
The Realme 2 Pro sports a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera setup at the back, with the second sensor enabling depth-effect shots. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera, which is also capable of portrait shots through an AI-based depth effect. The phone has 3,500 mAh battery capacity but lacks support for fast charging.
