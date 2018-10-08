Flipkart Big Billion Day: Top 5 Smartphones Deals to Splurge on

Flipkart is scheduled to kick-off the much-awaited Big Billion Days sale on October 10 and ends on October 14. The deep-discount sale on smartphones and mobiles, however, begins on October 11. HDFC Bank customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount with debit, credit cards and EMI transactions. During the Big Billion Day sale, customers will be able to avail offers across categories ranging from mobile phones to TVs to home appliances to fashion products to personal care items to furniture etc. At the same time, Amazon India will also host the Great Indian Festival from October 10 to October 15. We already have discussed the offers and discounts which will be offered on Honor devices. Flipkart has listed some of what it calls its best deals on mobile phones.Nokia 5.1 Plus, it will be available at flat Rs 500 off, which means you can get it for just Rs 10,499. HDFC bank credit and debit card users will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on transactions. The phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.The Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs 15,999 but during this Big Billion Days Sale customers will get up to Rs 1,000 off on the smartphones. Apart from this just like Nokai 5.1 Plus HDFC bank credit and debit card users will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on transactions. The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) will be available at Rs 29,990 during the sale. The phone gets a discount of Rs 20,000. Previously, Samsung had slashed the prices of the flagship smartphone to Rs 49,990, following the launch of the Galaxy S9 series. Samsung Galaxy S8 gets a 5.8-inches Super AMOLED Infinity display with 2K resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP selfie shooter. It supports external storage up to 256GB and the battery is a 3,000 mAh one.Priced at an MRP of Rs 8,999, the smartphone will be available for just Rs 6,499. The Honor 7S is the latest budget phone from Huawei. Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) TFT FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 295ppi. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).Xiaomi’s flagship from last year, the Mi Mix 2, will be available for Rs 22,999 on the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, further down from its dropped price of Rs 29,999. The optics on the Mi Mix 2 include a 12-megapixel camera at the back with Sony IMX386 sensor and a f/2.0 aperture, that is placed just above the fingerprint sensor. The selfie shooter carries a 5-megapixel lens with facial recognition feature. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Dual Nano SIM support, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11c, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors housed inside the Mi Mix 2 include accelerometer, barometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, digital compass and ultrasonic proximity sensor.