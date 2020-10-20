Flipkart Big Billion Days: 100 Lucky Buyers to Get 100% Money Back on New Smartphones

Flipkart is giving 100 customers a chance to get a "phone for free" amid the ongoing Big Billion Days sale. The 100 percent money-back offer on is valid only till tonight (October 20) 11:59 PM and to avail the scheme, customers need to purchase a phone of any cost from the platform during the offer period. However, 100 customers selected as winners will receive only an e-gift voucher worth the price of the smartphone and will not get paid in cash or any other form.

The e-commerce giant in the terms and conditions page further explains that during the offer period, every 3000th, 6000th, 9000th and so on customer will be selected as the winner. "If Flipkart is not able to identify 100 winners from the orders placed, Flipkart shall have the discretion to start the selection from the beginning again and choose every 501st customer as the winner," the company added. The list of winners will release on November 30 and customers will need to check the list on this link. It is important to note that winners are not going to be notified by the platform, the company stated. The 100 percent money back offer on phones by Flipkart is available users across India except for customers in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, it is available for end-users and not resellers. The company in a promotional poster also highlight that the contest is applicable only for delivered order and not for cancelled orders.

During the Big Billion Days sale, the e-commerce giant has listed a variety of smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and more. Similarly, several smartphones are witnessing a price cut coupled with other sale deals, that effectively brings down the price of the device even further below. For instance, at the beginning of the sale window, Flipkart was offering iPhone SE for as low as Rs. 20,000, nearly Rs. 7,000 lower than the selling price of Rs. 27,999.