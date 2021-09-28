Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Best Deals On Smart TVs During Flipkart Flagship Sale

Its that time of the year. The festive season is right upon us, and so are festive sales from some of the biggest e-commerce platforms in the country. Both Amazon and Flipkart will begin their Great Indian Festival sale and Big Billion Days sale on October 3, respectively. The e-commerce giants will offer deals on products like smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, headphones, speakers, appliances - basically everything available on the e-commerce platforms. Flipkart, during its Big Billion Days sale, will offer up to a 70 percent discount on TVs from leading brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Vu, Sony, TCL, Realme, and more. Let us take a look at some of the best deals on TVs during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Flipkart has announced a 70 percent discount on TVs during the Big Billion Days sale. Apart from that, the company has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer buyers a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Buyers are also said to get assured cashbacks if they pay using Paytm for making purchases. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will go on from October 3 to October 10. During the sale, several TV sets will go on sale with eye-popping discounts. Let us take a look at some of the best deals during the Flipkart festive sale this year:

Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV will go on sale at a price of Rs 49,999 as against its Rs 85,000 sticker price. Apart from this, users will be able t avail an exchange discount of up to Rs 11,000 if they exchange their old TVs. Further, users will be able to avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first time transactions, and 10 percent off on first time ICICI Bank Mastercard credit card transactions. Buyers of the Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV will also be able to purchase the Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker for Rs 1,999, a Google Home Mini at just Rs 1,499, and a Google Nest Hub at just Rs 4,999 with the Vu smart TV. Further, there is a no-cost EMI option available for select bank customers.

Samsung’s Crystal 4K 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV will be available at a price of Rs 55,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This is a Rs 13,910 discount over the TVs Rs 69,900 sticker price. Here also, buyers will be able to avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first time transactions, and 10 percent off on first time ICICI Bank Mastercard credit card transactions. Buyers of the Samsung’s Crystal 4K 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV will also be able to purchase the Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker for Rs 1,999, a Google Home Mini at just Rs 1,499, and a Google Nest Hub at just Rs 4,999 with the Samsung smart TV. Further, there is a no-cost EMI option available for select bank customers.

Hisense A71F 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV will be sold at a Rs 7,991 discount over its Rs 43,990 sticker price. Buyers of the Hisense A71F 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV will be able to avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first time transactions, and 10 percent off on first time ICICI Bank Mastercard credit card transactions. Buyers of the Hisense 50-inch Ultra HD (4K) TV will also be able to purchase the Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker for Rs 1,999, a Google Home Mini at just Rs 1,499, and a Google Nest Hub at just Rs 4,999 with the Hisense A71F. Further, there is a no-cost EMI option available for select bank customers.

Sony Bravia X7002G 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) TV will be available at a price of Rs 44,999, a more than Rs 20,000 discount from its Rs 66,900 sticker price. Buyers of the SonyBravia X7002G will be able to avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first time transactions, and 10 percent off on first time ICICI Bank Mastercard credit card transactions.

iFFALCON by TCL 55-inch Ultra HD LED smart Android TV will se one of the heaviest discounts and will be sold at a price of Rs 37,999 as against the Rs 70,990 sticker price. Buyers of the TCL iFFALCON will also be able to avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first time transactions, and 10 percent off on first time ICICI Bank Mastercard credit card transactions. Buyers will also be able to purchase the Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker for Rs 1,999, a Google Home Mini at just Rs 1,499, and a Google Nest Hub at just Rs 4,999 with the Hisense A71F. Further, there is a no-cost EMI option available for select bank customers.

