The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is in full swing. The sale started on October 3 and is in its fourth day for all users, and has already proved to be quite a hit with eye-grabbing deals on products like the iPhone 12 . There are new deals every day and there are new prices for products that were on sale earlier. Like the blockbuster iPhone 12 deal, where the iPhone 12 Mini was starting at a price of Rs 38,999 and is now priced at Rs 40,999 onwards (still a super deal). Let us take a look at some of the best deals today during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

SMARTPHONES

In smartphones, the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 are still the most attractive deals even today. The iPhone 12 Mini is starting at Rs 40,999 and the iPhone 12 is starting at Rs 52,999. The iPhone 12 Mini’s 64GB variant is now priced at Rs 40,999, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 45,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 256GB model for the iPhone 12 Mini is now priced at Rs 55,999 on Flipkart. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, now starts at a price of Rs 52,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 57,999, and the 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 67,999 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Apart from the iPhone, the Mi 11 Lite is also available at an effective price of Rs 18,999 as against the Rs 24,999 sticker price. This, including all bank offers and excluding exchange.

The Asus ROG phone 5 is also priced at Rs 49,999 as against its Rs 55,999 sticker price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Pixel 4a is priced at its lowest ever at Rs 25,999.

BEST DEALS ON TVs

Some of the best deals include deals on TVs from OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung, and more. The OnePlus Y Series 43-inch is priced at Rs 25,999 as against its Rs 29,999 sticker price - that is a Rs 4,000 discount on the OnePlus Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV.

Further, the recently-launched Realme Smart TV 32-inch full HD is priced Rs 17,999 as against its Rs 23,999 sticker price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This is a Rs 6,000 discount on the Realme 32-inch Smart TV.

Xiaomi's premium Mi 5X (43-inch) Ultra HD 4K LED TV is being sold at its lowest price of Rs 30,999 as against the MRP of Rs 49,999.

Samsung's Crystal 4K 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is being sold at Rs 51,990, lower than its earlier discounted price of Rs 55,990.

Washing Machines and Other Appliances

Among other appliances like washing machines, air conditioners, and more, Samsung washing machines are starting at 9,299, Motorola’s washing machines are priced at Rs 12,999 onwards during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Steam Irons from brands like Philips are starting Rs 599, and air conditioners are being sold at up to 54 percent off during Flipkart Big Billion Days.

