Flipkart Big Billion Days Deal: Apple AirPods Pro Priced at Rs, 17,999 and Other Sale Offers

Apple's premium true wireless earbuds, AirPods Pro are currently retailing at Rs. 17,999 on Flipkart. The discount of Rs. 6,901 from the original retail price of Rs. 24,900 comes amid the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Day sale that will end on October 21. Apart from the slashed price, customers can also avail additional discounts and sale deals, therefore effectively bringing the price as low as Rs. 16,499. This can be achieved via an SBI credit card that is offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500.

Notably, SBI debit card users can also enjoy 10 percent off (up to Rs. 1,000) at the time of purchase. Other offers on Flipkart for AirPods Pro include no-cost EMI option of up to nine months with Bajaj Finserv and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Customers can also choose standard EMI method as well as cash on delivery. Similarly, customers making the final payment with PayTM Wallet can get a cash of Rs. 125. Whereas Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will get five percent cashback and Axis Bank Buzz credit cardholders will get a five percent instant discount. The AirPods Pro listed on Flipkart includes a 1-year warranty.

Recently, Flipkart was also offering iPhone SE (64GB) for as low as Rs. 20,000 during the Big Billion Day sale. Currently, the website the 64GB model out of stock for all the colour options.

Coming to back to the AirPod Pro specification, the premium TWS earbuds support flexible silicone ear tips to enable active noise cancellation. The AirPods Pro are also claimed to be sweat- and water-resistant. The earbuds also include Apple H1 chip that includes 10 audio cores and "powers everything from sound to Siri." The charging case also supports wireless charging.