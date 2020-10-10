Flipkart Big Billion Days Deal: Poco X3, Poco M2 Get Rs 1,000 Discounts

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will see some of the most attractive discounts and offers on some of the best smartphones and other electronics in the market right now. While there is still a few days to go for the sale to begin, people in the country are already eager to know the best deals. Among all the brands up for sale, Poco smartphones has fed some of that eagerness by announcing discounts on three of its smartphones, and sales for the newly launched Poco C3 and Poco X3.

Poco announced the Big Billion Days discount on three of its smartphones, and the first sale for its recently launch Poco C3 and Poco X3. The Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and the Poco X2 will be up for sale at a discount of up to Rs. 1,000. The Poco M2 will see a Rs. 500 price cut, while the Poco M2 Pro, will be available for a Rs. 1,000 discount. The Poco X2 will also see a Rs. 1,000 discount. The Poco M2 has been listed for Rs. 10,499, down from its original Rs. 10,999 price. What is important to note here is that the Rs. 10,999 prictag is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is a 6GB + 128GB variant for the Poco M2, priced at Rs. 12,999. Our guess would be that the other variant will also be up for a Rs. 500 discount.

The Poco M2 Pro's price has been slashed by Rs. 1,000. The phone will be available for Rs. 12,999 instead of the Rs. 13,999 sticker price. This again is the price for the lower variant of Poco M2 Pro (4GB + 64GB). The phone comes in two other variants, a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 14,999 and a 6GB + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 16,999. It is likely that the other two Poco M2 Pro models will also see a Rs. 1,000 price cut.

Like the Poco M2 Pro, the Poco X2 price will also be slashed by Rs. 1,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Poco X2 will be priced at Rs. 16,499 onwards. The current price of the Poco X2 is Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant of Poco X2 is costs Rs. 21,499. All of these models are likely to be listed with reduced prices.

Apart from these discounts, SBI card users, allowing them to buy these phones at a further discount of 10 percent.