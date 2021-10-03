Flipkart Big Billion Days Live for All Customers: Best Deals on iPhones, Pixel 4a

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that kicked off for Flipkart Plus members on October 2 is now open for all customers. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering up to 10 percent instant discounts on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit and debit cards. Several products across categories like smartphones, laptops, tablets, audio, TVs, and more will get a temporary price cut aside from deals exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and free delivery. Flipkart had announced that the Big Billion Days sale would end on October 10. It is taking place alongside Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. Let us take a look at some of the best deals during Flipkart’s flagship sale.

Smartphones from brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco, Realme, and more will be up for sale with heavy discounts. One of the highlight deals is the base variant of the premium iPhone 12 is available for Rs 49,999. On the other hand, the base variant of the iPhone 12 mini is available at 38,999 as a “Big Billion Day Surprise" deal. The iPhone SE (2020) currently carries a price tag of Rs 26,999.

The Google Pixel 4a has been priced at Rs 25,999 against the regular price tag of Rs 31,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Interested customers can also avail of a 50 percent discount on the Google Pixel Buds A-series or get the Google Nest Mini smart speaker for Rs 1 if they buy the Pixel 4a. Smartphones from Poco will also see great discounts. The new Poco C31 entry-level device is available at Rs 7,999, and the Poco F3 GT 5G is retailing at starting Rs 28,999 but with deals like exchange offer and no-cost EMI.

Samsung’s Galaxy F62 is retailing at Rs 18,999, down from Rs 29,999 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Another Samsung device, the Galaxy F12 that carries a 6,000mAh battery is retailing at Rs 9,499. Customers can also check out the Galaxy F22 that comes with quad rear cameras and a 6,000mAh battery. It is available for Rs 12,499, down from Rs 14,999 price sticker.

Many other smartphones from brands like Oppo, Asus, Infinix, Motorola, Vivo, and more are available with heavy discounts at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. We will keep bringing you the best deals from Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale each day the sale is live. Follow this space for more.

