Motorola has announced sale offers across its smartphones portfolio during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting on October 3. These sale offers are available to Flipkart Plus members early from October 2 onwards. At the sale event, the latest Lenovo-owned Motorola phones, like Motorola G60, Motorola G40 Fusion, and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available with temporary price cuts on Flipkart. On the other hand, the regular Motorola Edge 20 will be up for grabs with an instant discount offer with Axis and ICICI Bank cards. Motorola promises to offer a clean Android experience with all its smartphones with fewer in-house apps.

Starting with the Motorola G60, its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version will retail at Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 17,999. The phone features a quad rear camera system with 108-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, it sports a large 6.8-inch display that comes with 120Hz refresh and HDR10 support. The phone also carries a 6,000mAh battery. The Motorola G40 Fusion‘s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options will retail at Rs 12,999 (down from Rs 14,499) and Rs 14,999 (down from Rs 16,499) at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Notable features of the smartphone include a 120Hz display, 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 732G processor, and 64-megapixel quad camera.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion that debuted in India in August will also receive a temporary price cut at the Flipkart sale event. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will sell at Rs 19,999 (down from Rs 21,499) and the 8GB + 128GB storage model will retail at Rs 21,999 (down from Rs 21,999). It features a 90Hz display and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor under the hood. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has a 5,000mAh battery with a 30W Turbocharger and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Motorola has revealed that the Motorola Edge 20‘s 8GB RAM + 128GB model will retain at the same price of Rs 29,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. However, Axis and ICICI Bank customers can enjoy 10 percent off. The same bank offer applies to other Motorola phones as well.

Motorola notes that sale offers are subject to change at the “sole discretion of Flipkart." Interested buyers must note that certain models might be unavailable towards the end of the end, depending upon the stocks. This is applicable to all smartphones and not just to Motorola products.

