Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2018 to Start From October 10: Here Are The Details

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2018 will be returning this year between 10-14 October to offer best deals on Fashion, TVs and Home Furnishing products. Customers will be able to avail massive offers in 4-day long big billion day sale. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, there will be discounts on credit cards, EMI options on purchases from debit cards, No Cost EMI, and more. Flipkart has also teamed up with HDFC for exclusive offers for its debit and credit card holders. The announcement also pointed out that the company will offer options for no cost EMI, Debit card EMIs, Flipkart Pay Later, and Cardless Credit as payment options. Flipkart Plus members will have an exclusive early access to The Big Billion Days sale, members will be able to access deals three hours prior to the sale.On October 10 Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin for TVs, Appliances, smart devices and more while on October 11 smartphones, electronic devices and accessories will go on sale. Flipkart will also host flash sales every hour and new deals will be offered every eight hours, according to the company.“The Big Billion Days has become India’s most anticipated event, one that marks the beginning of India’s festive season and sets the bar for what follows. This year marks the fifth edition of TBBD and we are focused on making it the biggest and best one yet,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart in a statement.The company has partnered with celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli and many other celebrities to bring in the event. In addition, Flipkart has turned to industry first technological innovations to create engaging personalized content for social media.