Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Airtel Announces 100 GB Data on New Smartphones

Airtel and Flipkart, today announced exciting benefits for customers purchasing smartphones during The Big Billion Days sale. The two companies said that Airtel prepaid customers can enjoy additional benefits of up to Rs. 4500 on Flipkart exclusive smartphones.Airtel is offering a cashback of Rs. 2500 to all its prepaid customers. The cashback will be credited to the customer’s account in the form of 50 digital vouchers of Rs. 50 each. These vouchers can be applied on the next 50 recharges (or within 50 months) on popular unlimited bundled packs of Rs. 199, Rs. 249 or Rs. 448. These bundled packs already offer great value with unlimited calling and generous bundles of data the company said in a statement.Along with this, customers will receive a digital gift voucher worth Rs. 2000 from MakeMyTrip that can be availed for domestic flight and hotel bookings. Airtel is also offering 100 GB bonus data to customers purchasing smartphones under this offer. 10 GB additional data will be credited to the customer’s account on the first 10 recharges (or 10 months whichever is earlier) of Rs. 199, Rs. 249 or Rs 448 unlimited bundled packs.Vani Venkatesh, CMO, Bharti Airtel said, “As India’s leading smartphone network, our endeavor is to enable more and more customers to upgrade to their favorite smartphone and enjoy an amazing experience on our network. We are delighted to partner with Flipkart for their flagship event and invite customers to make the most of this exciting offer.”Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director - Smartphones at Flipkart said, "Flipkart focuses on ensuring a shopping experience for customers that is driven by a diverse selection and great offers. We are excited to partner with Airtel to offer our customers a little extra. The special Airtel telecom offer, on their favorite phone exclusively on Flipkart is sure to delight."To claim the offers, customers must log during The Big Billion Days on Flipkart by visiting www.flipkart.com or through the Flipkart app between 00:00 hours on October 10, 2018 to 23:59 hours on October 14, 2018 and purchase a Flipkart exclusive 4G handset and have an Airtel prepaid connection.