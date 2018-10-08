Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival: Vivo V11 Pro, NEX And More on Discounts

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo, today announced offers and discounts exclusively for its customers on the leading e-commerce platforms – Amazon and Flipkart. With great deals on a wide range of Vivo smartphones, the Amazon.in Great Indian Festival will start from October 10 to 15 while the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will commence from October 11 to 14. During this period, customers can avail attractive discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI and cashback deals across the Vivo portfolio.Speaking on the announcement, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said, “With festive season around the corner, Vivo wants to make this occasion more joyous and special for its consumers. We are providing lucrative offers across our product portfolio for consumers who are looking to buy best-in-class smartphones at exciting prices.”The Vivo V9Pro will go on sale in India for the first time on October 10t, 2018 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival at a special price of Rs 17,990. The V9 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView Display 2.0 with 19:9 aspect ratio and 90 percent screen to body ratio powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor and 6GB RAM.During the 5-day sale starting from October 10 – 15, customers can avail discounts, exchange offers, cashbacks and no-cost EMI offers. SBI customers can avail an instant 10 percent cashback through their SBI credit/debit cards in addition to the existing offers. Additionally, some exchange offers await the customers looking to purchase the recently launched V11 Pro and other products in the Y-series portfolio.The Vivo Y83 (Priced at Rs 13,990) will be available with extra savings of Rs 4,000 on exchange. Apart from this, customers looking for an innovative flagship performance can purchase the Vivo NEX (Priced at Rs 44,990) under exchange offer for their old smartphone and save an extra Rs 4,000. Not only this, customers also get a chance to avail no-cost EMI on select products (details provided in table).The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale for Mobiles kick starts from October 11– 14 and will have discounts and exchange offers for Vivo customers across products in the V and Y series as well as on the X21 featuring in-display fingerprint technology. Apart from direct savings, customers also get a chance to avail No Cost EMI on selected products (details provided in table). The biggest offer is on Vivo V9 which will be up for grabs at a never-before price of Rs 15,990 (original price of Rs 18,990). Additionally, customers making upfront payment through Credit Card/Debit Card will get an additional discount of Rs 1,000.Apart from this, a special price drop of Rs 2,000 is being announced on the latest launch V11. The Vivo V11 will be available at Rs 20,990 and customers can save an extra Rs 3,000 on exchange of old smartphone. The Vivo V9Youth is available at a special price of Rs 13,990 (priced at Rs 16,990) and customers can save an extra amount of Rs 2,000 as part of an exchange offer for their old smartphone. The exchange offer is also valid on Vivo’s recently launched devices – V11Pro (priced at Rs 25,990) and Y81 (priced at Rs 11,990). All the above offers from Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale can be availed with an additional 10 percent instant cashback on HDFC debit and credit cards.