Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best 5G Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000

The Flipkart Big Billion Days that started on October 2 will end soon on October 10. Days ahead of its conclusion, several smartphones at different price points are still available with sale deals like no-cost EMI, instant cashback, and free delivery. Similarly, a variety of 5G phones under Rs 20,000 are also up for grabs with similar sale deals and bank offers. Customers with ICICI and Axix Bank cards can enjoy special offers during the sale event as well. In case you’re planning to get a new budget phone, here are some options you might want to consider.

Realme 8s 5G: Priced at starting Rs 17,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Realme 8s 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart fast-charging support. At the front, the Realme 8s 5G carries a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: If you’re looking for a decent smartphone for under Rs 15,000, customers can check out the Dimensity 700-powered Poco M3 Pro 5G, retailing at Rs 14,499 during the Flipkart sale. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and up to 6GB of RAM. For optics, there’s a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is retailing at Rs 17,999 for a limited period at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch for the single 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G60: The Moto G60’s 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is available for Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 17,999. The phone features a quad rear camera system with 108-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, it sports a large 6.8-inch display that comes with 120Hz refresh and HDR10 support. The phone also carries a 6,000mAh battery. Flipkart is further offering bank offers on the smartphone.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently launched its first 5G phone under the highly popular Note series. The Redmi Note 10T 5G carries a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. At the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the phone is available at Rs 15,868 with sale offers.

