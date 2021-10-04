Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Under Rs 20,000

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that started for Plus members on October 2 is live for all customers. On its Day 3, October 4, the platform is still selling several smartphones with sale deals and instant discount offers. Notably, many of these smartphones include 5G connectivity that is yet to roll out in India commercially. In case, you’re looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000, you can check out this list. Readers must note that certain phone stocks during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale can be limited, and prices fluctuate throughout the event.

Realme 8 5G: Starting with the Realme 8 5G, the phone is available at Rs 15,499 for the base 64GB model at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently launched its first 5G phone under the highly popular Note series. The Redmi Note 10T 5G carries a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Customers can choose between three colour options. It is getting a tiny price cut and retailing at Rs 16,799 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Both Redmi Note 10T 5G and Poco M3 Pro bear heavy similarities, so customers can choose one depending on sale offers. The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It carries the same Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Its price on Flipkart starts at Rs 14,499 and customers can enjoy deals like instant discount and no-cost EMI.

Moto G40 Fusion: The dual-SIM supporting Moto G40 Fusion features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, along with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. There’s also a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. It is avaialble at starting Rs 12,999 at Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Last on the list is the newly lauched Samsung Galaxy F42 5G that is available at a special introductory price of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB variant. The special introductory pricing will notably be valid for a limited period.It features support for 12 distinct bands and comes with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

