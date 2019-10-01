Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy S9 and More

Smartphones are one of the most popular categories during special online sales. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is currently on and has some special offers on a variety of smartphones. We’ve picked out some of the best deals from the lot, but you better hurry as these are limited-time offers and could go out-of-stock very quickly.

Redmi K20/K20 Pro

Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, the Redmi K20, and K20 Pro are selling at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively. These are pricing for the 6GB RAM variants. The 8GB RAM variants are now priced at Rs 23,999 for the K20 and Rs 30,999 for the K20 Pro. Notably, there is also a smartphone exchange offer where you can get up to Rs 14,000 off. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI options as well as extra discounts when you use Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

The base variants of the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ are selling at a really attractive price. You can grab the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the S9 for Rs 29,999 and similar configuration on the S9+ for Rs 34,999. You get all the offers mentioned above including the exchange bonus of Rs 14,000 and various discounts and no-cost EMI options.

Realme 5

The new Realme 5 series was recently launched in India and is already selling on discount. The base variant of the handset featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at Rs 8,999 down from its launch price of Rs 9,999. Similarly, the other memory variants have also received a discount of Rs 1,000. You can exchange your old phone to get up to Rs 8,500, Rs 9,500 or Rs 11,500 off depending on which model of the phone you purchase. All bank offer discounts including no-cost EMI is also applicable.

Google Pixel 3a/3a XL

If you are looking for stellar camera performance, then you can’t miss this deal. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are selling for a discounted price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively. You get all the bank offers and discounts mentioned above including the exchange bonus of Rs 14,000 and no-cost EMI options.

Poco F1

Fans are still waiting for the Poco F2, but if you want you can grab the first iteration, the Poco F1 at a low price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The top of the line Armoured Edition is selling at Rs 18,999 which includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You can opt for no-cost EMI option as well as up to Rs 14,000 off when you exchange your old phone. Various bank cards can get you additional discounts of up to Rs 2,000.

