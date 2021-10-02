The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has kicked-off for Flipkart Plus subscribers. The sale will begin for non-Flipkart Plus users tomorrow, on October 3. During the sale, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank payment options. Several products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, audio products, TVs, appliance, and products from many other categories will see heavy discounts. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will end on October 10. Let us take a look at some of the best deals during Flipkart’s flagship sale.

Smartphones from brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco, Realme, and more will be up for sale with heavy discounts. One of the highlight deals is that of the iPhone 12, that is said to be sold at under Rs 50,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, as against the Rs 65,900 sticker price. The iPhone 12 Mini is also teased to come as the “Big Billion Day Surprise" deal, and is said to be the lowest-ever price on the small iPhone from last year. The iPhone SE (2020) is available at a price of Rs 25,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

The Google Pixel 4a has been priced at Rs 25,999 as against the Rs 31,999 sticker price. Pixel 4a buyers can also avail a 50% discount on the Google Pixel Buds A-series, and can get a Google Nest Mini smart speaker for Rs 1, if they buy the Pixel 4a.

Smartphones from Poco will also see great discounts. The Poco flagship Poco F3 GT 5G is priced at Rs 26,499 as against the Rs 32,999 sticker price. The Poco C31 will be priced at Rs 7,999, and can be bought for as low as Rs 7,199 if bank offers are availed.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi’s Redmi 9 Prime will be priced at Rs 9,999 as against its Rs 11,999 sticker price. The Redmi 9 Power will be priced at Rs 9,449 as against the Rs 13,999 sticker price.

Samsung’s Galaxy F62 will be priced at Rs 17,999 as against the Rs 29,999 sticker price. The Samsung Galaxy F12 will be priced at Rs 9,499, and the Samsung Galaxy F22 will be priced at Rs 12,499 - a Rs 2,500 discount over its Rs 14,999 sticker price.

Smartphones from Realme are also available at a hefty discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Realme C25Y will be priced at Rs 10,000 as against the Rs 13,999 sticker price. the Realme Narzo C21Y is priced at Rs 8,999 as against the Rs 10,999 sticker price. Further, the Realme GT 5G is priced at Rs 35,999 and buyers can get it for as low as Rs 25,399 using Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 5G will also be available at a Rs 1,500 discount.

Many other smartphones from brands like Oppo, Asus, Infinix, Motorola, Vivo, and more are available at heavily discounted priced during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. We will keep bringing you the best deals from Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale each day the sale is live. Follow this space for more.

