Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 15,000

The Flipkart Big Billion Days that started on October 2 will end soon on October 10. Days ahead of its conclusion, several smartphones at different price points are still available with sale deals like no-cost EMI, instant cashback, and free delivery. Similarly, several budget phones under Rs 15,000 are also up for grabs with similar sale deals. Customers with ICICI and Axix Bank cards can enjoy special offers during the sale event as well. In case you’re planning to get a new budget phone, here are some options you might want to consider.

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion: Last on the list is the Moto G40 Fusion that is also touted to deliver a clean Android 11 experience. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC under the hood. The phone also comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Its MRP is set at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, but during the Flipkart sale, customers can enjoy Rs 500 temporary price cut.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It carries the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. At the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is available from Rs 14,499 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy F12: The Galaxy F12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it carries an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone has quad cameras at the back that features a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is retailing at Rs 9,499 instead of Rs 12,999 for the base 64GB model during the Flipkart sale.

Micromax IN Note 1: Flipkart users can also look at the ‘Made in India’ Micromax IN Note 1 that is priced at Rs 9,499 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB option. It offers a clean Android experience and carries the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, under the hood. There’s a primary 48-megapixel camera at the back paired with three more sensors.

Realme 8i: The Realme 8i is retailing at Rs 12,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, and ICICI customers can enjoy bank offers. It packs the latest MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and 50-megapixel primary camera. The phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

