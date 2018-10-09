English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro For Rs 12,999
Redmi Note 5 Pro would be eligible for an additional 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on Flipkart, bringing the effective price under Rs. 12,000.
During Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available with a limited price cut of Rs. 2,000 and can be grabbed at Rs. 12,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro would be eligible for an additional 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on Flipkart, bringing the effective price under Rs. 12,000. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer where consumers can get up to Rs. 11,700 on exchanging an old smartphone. Right now the device is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 16,999.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications:
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
