Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced: Get Ready To Spend Starting October 7

E-commerce giant Flipkart‘s biggest sale for the year, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale’s dates have been announced. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 will begin on October 7 and will go on till October 12. Further, Flipkart Plus subscribers will be able to access the Big Billion Days Sale earlier as compared to general users, but even non-Flipkart Plus will be able to shop early in the online sale by redeeming their Flipkart SuperCoins. The six-day sale will bring several deals, discounts, and offers on various products across categories like smartphones, laptops, tablets, computers, TVs, audio products, and more.

Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made during the Big Billion Days sale via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. There is also an assured cashback for those who pay via Paytm. Flipkart revealed the dates for this year’s Big Billion Days Sale on Tuesday. This will be the eighth edition of Flipkart’s flaship sale in India and competes with rival Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale every year, with this year being no exception. During the sale, buyers will be able to avail offers and dicsounts on a number of mobile phones. Companies like Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo are launching new products that will be made available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

Similarly, there will be up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories like smartwatches, power banks, headphones, and speakers, up to 70 percent off on smart TVs, and up to 80 percent discount on products offered by Flipkart brands like Smartbuy and Marq. The sale will also include special deals three times a day and “rush hours” with early bird specials.

To keep up the competition, Flipkart’s rival Amazon is also teasing to host its Great Indian Festival sale that is also said to take place around the same time. Amazon has not revealed the dates for the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 yet.

