Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Changed to Rival Amazon Great Indian Festival

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale dates have been changed, days after Amazon announced its upcoming Great Indian Festival event. Flipkart’s sale event co-sponsored by audio brand boAt will now start on October 3 and go on till October 10. Earlier, the Big Billion Days sale was scheduled to take place from October 7 to October 12. As always, Flipkart Plus members will get access to the sale early coupled with other benefits.

Non-Flipkart Plus will be able to shop early during the online sale event by redeeming their Flipkart SuperCoins. On the other hand, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 4 and run throughout the entire festive month.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will bring several deals, discounts, and offers on various products across categories like smartphones, laptops, tablets, computers, TVs, audio products, and more. The e-commerce platform is offering a 10 percent instant discount on purchases with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. There is also an assured cashback for those who pay via Paytm (both wallet and UPI). During the sale, buyers will be able to avail offers and discounts on a host of mobile phones from brands, like Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo. These smartphone OEMs are also planning to launch new devices at the sale like Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, and Realme Narzo 50.

Similarly, there will be up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories like smartwatches, power banks, headphones, and speakers, up to 70 percent off on smart TVs, and up to 80 percent discount on products offered by Flipkart brands like Smartbuy and Marq. The sale will also include special deals three times a day and “rush hours" with early bird specials. Flipkart also revealed that brands like Motorola and Nokia would launch new smart-TVs at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale event.

