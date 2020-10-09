Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 4a Will Cost Rs 29,999 And Goes On Sale October 16

The price announcement that you were probably waiting for! The Google Pixel 4a will cost Rs 29,999 in India and it goes on sale on October 16 as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. This is the special launch price, Google says, and the actual sticker price of the phone is Rs 31,999. At this price, the Google Pixel 4a competes with the likes of the OnePlus Nord. The Google Pixel 4a is the only phone in the updated Pixel phone line-up for 2020, that is arriving in India. The troika sees the Pixel 4a with 5G and the Pixel 5 as the other phones. Earlier this month, Google had confirmed that the Pixel 4a will go on sale in India on October 17, and we are only too happy that it is finally going on sale a day earlier.

If we look at the specifications of the Google Pixel 4a, it isn’t hard to see that this phone sits at the very bottom of the latest line-up of Pixel phones. That is purely because Google wanted to keep the price competitive. The Pixel 4a is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and has the Titan M security module. At the back, the Pixel 4a gets just a 12-megapixel dual-pixel camera and also has the smallest display in the entire line-up—a 5.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display. The Pixel 4a has a 3,140mAh battery.

Google will rely on the software brilliance to enable features including HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography and fused video stabilization for the rear camera. Google confirms that Pixel 4a users will get three-month free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One cloud storage services.