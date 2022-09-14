Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: How You Can Buy The Google Pixel 6a For As Low As Rs 27,699

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is just around the corner, and ahead of the sale, the e-commerce platform has been teasing deals that buyers will be able to avail during the Big Billion Days sale that starts on September 23. One of the deals that have caught everyone’s attention is the Google Pixel 6a being sold for Rs 27,699, as against the newly-launched smartphone’s sticker price of Rs 43,999. With a lot of interest around the deal, Flipkart has now explained the offers on the Google Pixel 6a, and how buyers can purchase it for as low as Rs 27,699.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: How To Purchase Google Pixel 6a For Rs 27,699

In a tweet, Flipkart said that the Google Pixel 6a will be priced at Rs 34,199 during the sale – a Rs 9,800 discount over its sticker price. Apart from this, those who are making a prepaid transaction will get a Rs 3,500 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 30,699. Over and above, those who use an Axis Bank or ICICI Bank card will get another Rs 3,000 discount, which will bring the smartphone’s price down to Rs 27,699 effectively. The Google Pixel 6a was launched at a price of Rs 43,999 in July.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications

The Google Pixel 6a was launched with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Google Tensor chip paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Google Pixel 6a comes with a 4,410mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera that includes a primary 12-megapixel shooter, and a 12-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Google Pixel 6a comes with an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 wide angle lens. The Google Pixel 6a also comes with a host of camera features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Top Shot, Dual Exposure Controls, and more.

