Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 12 For Rs 49,999? Latest Teaser Hints At Never Before Price

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is just around the corner. While the e-commerce giant’s flagship sale is always a highly anticipated event, but the Walmart-owned company has now amped up the hype with the latest teaser. Flipkart has teased a crazy iPhone 12 deal, where the last year’s Apple iPhone is available for a price of less than Rs 50,000. Flipkart’s latest teaser shows a slot machine with numbers, and the e-commerce major asks users to “guess the number." The slot machine does not stop at any number, except for Rs 49,999, for just a second - just enough for people to get the hint.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins on October 3, and will go on till October 10. During the sale, buyers will be able to avail deals on products like smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, headphones, speakers, appliances - basically everything available on the e-commerce platform. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer buyers a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Buyers are also said to get assured cashbacks if they pay using Paytm for making purchases.

The latest teaser comes in the form of a tweet from Flipkart. The iPhone 12 going for Rs 49,999 is a big discount on last year’s iPhone, which was selling for Rs 79,900 onwards just a couple of months back. That is a Rs 29,901 discount on the Apple iPhone 12. Recently, after the iPhone 13 launch, the iPhone 12’s price has been reduced to Rs 65,900. The Rs 49,999 pricetag is still a Rs 15,901 less than the reduced price of the iPhone 12. This, before all the bank offers and coupons are applied before checkout. Crazy discount.

