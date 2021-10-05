Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 12 Mini Now Priced At Rs 40,999, iPhone 12 Selling For Rs 51,999

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini were being sold at their lowest ever price during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The iPhone 12 Mini was being sold for Rs 38,999 onwards, while the iPhone 12 was being sold at Rs 49,999 onwards. This was the lowest-ever price on the Apple iPhone. Now, however, this has been changed and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini prices have been increased by Rs 2,000 each from their lowest. The iPhone 12 Mini now starts at Rs 40,999 and the iPhone 12 starts at a price of Rs 51,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

The abovementioned prices are for the 64GB storage variants for both the iPhone 12 models. The iPhone 12 Mini’s 64GB variant is now priced at Rs 40,999, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 45,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 256GB model for the iPhone 12 Mini is now priced at Rs 55,999 on Flipkart.

The iPhone 12, on the other hand, now starts at a price of Rs 51,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 56,999, and the 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 66,999 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Apart from these low prices, customers can further lower the price with offers like an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,800. During the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards, along with no-cost EMI options on select bank credit cards.

Both Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come with similar specifications but the biggest difference is the screen size. The regular model features a 6.1-inch screen, while the mini option sports a 5.4-inch display. The two carry an OLED panel that the company refers to as Super Retina XDR Display. Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and support 5G connectivity. Due to the difference in the body size, the battery onboard also varies. However, both devices support MagSafe wireless charging. Additionally, there’s no charging brick inside the box, but users can use old USB ports. The duo finally gets a USB Type-C port for charging.

Flipkart customers planning to buy the iPhone 12 series must note that stocks during the Big Billion Days sale can be limited and prices fluctuate throughout the event.

