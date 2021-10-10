Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Last Minute Deals on iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a

The Flipkart Big Billion Days that started on October 2 will end tonight around midnight. It means users still have a little less than 12 hours to check out sale deals on smartphones and other products. On its sale last day of the sale event, the e-commerce platform is still offering temporary price cuts on flagship phones, like iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a, and more. Customers with ICICI and Axis Bank cards can enjoy special offers during the sale event as well. In case you’re planning to get a new budget phone, here are some options you might want to consider

Google Pixel 4a: Starting with the Google Pixel 4a, the base 6GB + 128GB model is currently retailing at Rs 25,999 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Customers can use ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards to enjoy instant discounts along with deals, like exchange offer. The Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ display, a 12.2-megapixel rear camera, and a 3,140mAh battery. It also packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

Realme X7: The Realme X7 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and packs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC under the hood. The smartphone’s triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, and there’s a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. The phone is available at Rs 19,999, but customers can lower the price with sale deals.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Customers can also check out the Asus ROG Phone that carries a price tag of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Although it is not receiving a price cut during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, customers can enjoy deals like exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and instant discounts on the phone. The Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ and Qualcomm’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It carries with AirTrigger 5, dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and a quad-mic noise-cancelling array.

iPhone 12: Apple’s erstwhile flagship, the iPhone 12, is retailing at Rs 52,999 for the base 64GB model. The phone comes 6.1-inch screen as well as 5G connectivity. The iPhone 12 mini is also getting a price cut; however, the smartphone comes with a more compact body. The phone is also available with deals like exchange offer and instant discount.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G: Last on the list is the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G that is available at Rs 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It comes with a large 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Other notable features on the phone include a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 20-megapixel front camera.

