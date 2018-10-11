Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Live: Oppo F9 Pro, Galaxy S8, Realme 2 Pro And More on Sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is live and lots of smartphones have been listed for sale with exciting offers. Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,500 for debit and credit card users. Discount offers can be availed on a range of products like home, furniture, appliances, mobiles, tablets, toys, and beauty products, among others. Here we take a look at the top discount offers on smartphones being offered by Flipkart, right now.The Nokia 6.1 Plus has received a flat discount of Rs. 2,601 bringing down the price to Rs. 14,999. Additionally, Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount with HDFC debit and credit cards. Customers can also avail extra Rs. 2,500 off when making EMI transactions using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.Xiaomi’s best selling Redmi Note 5 Pro has a discount of Rs 2000 and now starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. The device has a 6GB RAM variant which will cost Rs 14,999, instead of Rs 16,999 during the sale. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.Oppo F9 Pro, its price in India is Rs. 23,990, however, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, it will be available with an exchange offer worth Rs. 16,000 which brings its effective cost to Rs. 7,990. Other than that, Oppo F9 Pro buyers will also get an additional 10 percent discount on purchases made through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The Oppo F9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, and will be powered by the 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. It comes with 64GB of internal storage and runs on Color OS 5.2 UI based on Android Oreo operating system. It will be available in Red Sunshine and Twilight colour options. Oppo F9 Pro will be the first device featuring the Corning Gorilla Glass 6.Samsung’s is offering its 2018 flagship phone Galaxy S8 with a big discount of Rs 16,000. You can purchase the Galaxy S8 at Rs 29,990 from its sale price of Rs 45,990. Samsung Galaxy S8 gets a 5.8-inches Super AMOLED Infinity display with 2K resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP selfie shooter. It supports external storage up to 256GB and the battery is a 3,000 mAh one.During this sale, the recently launched Realme 2 Pro smartphone can be purchased from at Rs 2,332. The Realme 2 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage version while the 6GB RAM with 64GB of storage version retails at Rs.15,990. There is also an 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage version which cost Rs. 17,990. Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core, AI-enabled, Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, which allows better performance and runs on Android 8.1-based ColorOS. This is paired with three memory options of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB along with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB.