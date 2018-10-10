Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Live: Top 5 Gadgets You Can Buy

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has gone live and the e-commerce giant is offering a ton of great offers on fitness band, smartwatches, smartphones, TVs and more. This year Flipkart has substantially increased the product categories and even increased the instant cash discount on many products. For this Big Billion Day Sale has also partnered with HDFC Bank to roll out exclusive offers for buyers who use the bank’s debit or credit cards. Additionally, buyers using PhonePe for payment can avail 10 percent cashback during the sale. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, customers can avail Easy EMI on select debit cards, No Cost EMI on leading credit cards, No Cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards, BuyBack Guarantee with up to 90 per cent buyback value,The Mi Band HRX Edition has been discounted by Rs 300 and is available at Rs 999 on Flipkart as compared to the Rs 1,299 price tag. Mi Band HRX Edition features a tiny OLED display and a hardware button to control the functioning of the fitness tracker, which reminds you to take a stroll when you’ve been sitting too long. It’s also splash resistant and roughly has a 25-days battery life.Apple Watch series 3 been discounted by Rs. 7,000 for the sale and will be available at an effective price of Rs. 21,900 as compared to the usual Rs 28,900 price tag. The Apple Watch Series 3 includes GPS support and is rated 'swimproof'. It can help track your daily activities, deliver notifications from your smartphone, and a lot more.Xiaomi will be offering Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32), Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43) and Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) during the sale. The company has dropped the price of its 4A (32) and 4A (43) models by Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 respectively. These two TVs will be available for Rs 13,499 and Rs 20,999 respectively. Xiaomi is offering a 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Cards & EMI Transactions.Nokia 5.1 Plus, it will be available at flat Rs 500 off, which means you can get it for just Rs 10,499. HDFC bank credit and debit card users will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on transactions. The phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available with a limited price cut of Rs. 2,000 and can be grabbed at Rs. 12,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro would be eligible for an additional 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on Flipkart, bringing the effective price under Rs. 12,000. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer where consumers can get up to Rs. 11,700 on exchanging an old smartphone. Right now the device is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 16,999.