Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Motorola Announces Deals On Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto E40 And More Across Lineup

Ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, lots of brands and e-commerce platforms are announcing deals that users can take advantage of. Now, Motorola has announced deals on its lineup of smartphones during the Big Billion Days sale.

The Lenovo-owned brand has announced deals on all of its smartphones, including the recently-launched flagships – the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. Further, the Moto E40 budget smartphone, Moto G62 5G, and other Motorola devices will also see heavy discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Let’s take a look.

Motorola has announced bank offers on its smartphones. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, buyers of Motorola smartphones will be able to avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 if they use Axis Bank or ICICI Bank purchase options. Here are some of the best deals on Motorola smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Moto G62 5G, the company’s popular 5G offering that offers 12 5G bands, will be sold for a price of Rs 14,499 including bank offers. The smartphone is currently priced at Rs 15,999 on Flipkart, meaning there will be a Rs 1,500 discount on the Moto G62 5G. The Moto G82 5G, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G processor, will be available at an effective price starting Rs. 18,499 during the Flipkart sale.

The Moto G32, on the other hand, will be sold for an effective price of Rs 9,899, and the Moto E40 will go for a price of Rs 8,099 (including bank offers) during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Further, the Moto G52 will be priced at Rs 12,599 and Rs 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, respectively.

Finally, Motorola’s latest flagships, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Fusion will also go on their first sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra will go on sale for an introductory price of Rs 54,999, but buyers will be able to purchase it for Rs 51,999 during the Flipkart sale. Similarly, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion will be available at a Rs 36,999 pricetag during the sale, Rs 3,000 lower than its Rs 39,999 launch price.

