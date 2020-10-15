Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco M2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F41 & Other Smartphone Deals Under Rs 15000

Flipkart is offering discounts bundled with other sale offers on smartphones at its Big Billion Days 2020 sale. The sale will kick off on October 16; however, the deals on products are live for Flipkart Plus members starting today. Many smartphones including the Poco M2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F41 are getting a price cut, therefore, bring its price under the Rs. 15,000. Although the Flipkart sale will end on October 21, customers looking for a new smartphone are advised to purchase the device at earliest as they might be out of stock soon.

The e-commerce giant has listed a bunch of smartphones that are getting a price cut from a variety of top brands such as Realme, Oppo and more. For our list, we are looking at smartphones that offer at least triple rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, and a minimum 4GB of RAM. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card can also avail additional 5 percent bank offers across all the phones listed below. The pricing and offers for several smartphones are being announced by Flipkart in advance to ensure that customers know the best deals best suited for their needs.

Poco M2 Pro

Customers can purchase the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Poco M2 Pro for Rs. 12,999 during Big Billion Days sale. Currently, the same variant of the smartphone is retailing at Rs. 13,999 on the platform. The Poco M2 Pro comes with quad rear cameras, a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and a 5,000 battery. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Customers can avail up to 9 months of no-cost EMI option with Flipkart Axis Bank as well can opt for standard EMI option. Flipkart is not offering an exchange offer on the Poco M2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy F41

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F41 will also be up for grabs during Flipkart sale days for Rs. 14,499 (6GB + 64GB storage). The smartphone that was launched with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC, 6,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras, is priced at Rs. 16,999. In terms of offers, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can get 5 percent cashback and instant discount, respectively at the time of purchase, therefore, bringing the effective price even lower. There's also up to 9-month no-cost EMI option available with major banks like HDFC, Kotak, ICICI and more.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro price has been dropped from Rs. 16,999 to Rs. 14,999. The phone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and quad rear cameras at the back. There's also a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging solution. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Customers planning to purchase its 6GB + 64B storage model can opt for an exchange offer worth up to Rs. 14,050. There's also 6 months no-cost EMI option available with major banks like ICICI, HDFC, and more. Customers can further choose standard EMI options.

Oppo F15

The Oppo F15 (4GB + 128GB) is getting a price cut of Rs. 2,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Sale days. The phone will come with a price tag of Rs. 14,990 and it features a 6.4-inch full-HD display. Other features on the smartphone include quad rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 4,000mAh, and a 16-megapixel front camera. Flipkart is providing an exchange offer of up Rs. 16,400 along with no-cost EMI options with ICICI, SBI, Yes Bank, and more. Similarly, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can get 5 percent cashback and instant discount, respectively.

Motorola G9

Customers looking for a budget smartphone with clean Android experience can check out the Motorola G9 smartphone. During the Flipkart sale days, the phone will witness an off of Rs. 2,000, therefore, bringing down the price to Rs. 9,999. The Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display along with triple cameras at the back. It also includes a 5,000mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone also includes sale deals such exchange offer (up to Rs. 10,800), no-cost EMI option with ICICI, SBI and more, and 5 percent bank offers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.